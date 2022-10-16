Skip to main content

Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List

Having scored a six minute hattrick in midweek against Rangers, Mohamed Salah went on to score the winner against Manchester City today.

Mohamed Salah now finds himself in second place in Liverpool's all-time Premier League goalscorer list, overtaking Anfield hero Steven Gerrard whilst doing so.

The 30-year-old ended Manchester City's invincible streak in the league, as the Reds climbed to eighth place in the table.

Salah (121 goals) overtakes the current Aston Villa manager (120 goals) in a stunning 315 fewer appearances for the club.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Manchester City

The Egyptian international will now set his sights on Robbie Fowler (128 goals) in the top place. At this stage, you have to feel that it is only a matter of time until he gets there.

At the moment, the only other current player in the top eight on the list is Roberto Firmino, as Sadio Mane moved to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Salah still finds himself some off Ian Rush's 346 goals in the LFC all-time list of goals and given his age, it would be an incredible achievement if he were to better the Welshman, however many it would require him to get in each of his remaining campaigns.

Liverpool's No.11 just keeps on breaking these records and it does not look like he is going to stop any time soon. Now that it looks like he has found his spark and it is certainly worrying for the rest of the league...

