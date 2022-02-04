Skip to main content
Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Could Face AFCON Final Delay Impacting Liverpool Return Date

Egypt's assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed has pleaded with CAF to delay the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal by 24 hours until Monday, a decision that could cause chaos for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

The deputy to manager Carlos Queiroz believes that Sadio Mane's Senegal have an advantage as their semi-final which saw them run out 3-1 winners against Burkina Faso, took place 24 hours earlier than Egypt's victory on penalties against hosts Cameroon.

This was the third match in just eight days that Mohamed Salah and Egypt have had to play extra-time.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Al-Sayed was speaking after Egypt's 3-1 victory on penalties and requested the final to be pushed back after the 3rd place play-off game was brought forward 24 hours.

"I ask CAF that the final be played on Monday.

"There is one more day of recovery for Senegal.

"I hope that, as we have advanced the match for third place, we will play on Monday."

It seems unlikely that at such short notice, a match of this magnitude would be re-scheduled but if it were to be, it would throw Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's plans into chaos.

The German claimed during his press conference on Friday ahead of the Cardiff City FA Cup match that he expected both players to be available for the Premier League clash with Leicester City on Thursday.

