Breaking: Mohamed Salah's Winning Penalty Sends Egypt Through To AFCON Quarter Finals After Beating Ivory Coast

Mohamed Salah has led Egypt to an AFCON quarter final after scoring the deciding penalty against Ivory Coast, after Manchester United's Eric Bailly missed the only one in the penalty shoot-out.

Egypt and Ivory Coast ended the match 0-0 and despite numerous chance for both sides, the score line stayed the same throughout extra-time. The last 16 match was then all down to penalties.

Mohamed Salah

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe stepped up for Ivory Coast and slotted home the first spot kick of the shoot-out. This was followed up by three well taken penalties, two from Egypt's Zico and Amr Al Sulaya and Ivory Coast's Ibrahim Sangare.

Then the turning point happened, as Manchester United centre-back stepped up and missed his penalty to give advantage to the Egyptians. Both Omar Kamal and Abdelmoneim put away their penalties for Egypt, with Burnley's Maxwel Cornet and Crystal Palace star man Wilfred Zaha did what they could with two decent finishes.

Only one man could end the match and face what is one of the most important moments in his country's history. Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, with ice in his veins, sends Egypt straight into the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nations. 

Mohamed Salah stated that he wanted to win this competition and he is proving that he is capable of doing so.

