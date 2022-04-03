Report: Mohamed Salah 'Close' To Signing Three Year Liverpool Contract
Mohamed Salah's contract situation has been played out for all to see ever since the Africa Cup of Nations ended.
The Egyptian and Liverpool Football Club were said to be at an impasse in negotiations over just how much Salah would earn.
The former Roma man was keen to see his contract reflect his recent rise to one of the world's best players. Liverpool, however, did not want to disrupt their wage structure to keep him.
Now, it is being reported that Mohamed Salah has agreed to sign a new Liverpool contract.
Salah Signing New Liverpool Contract
According to John Richardson of Mirror Football, Mohamed Salah has decided to compromise his original demands.
The Liverpool winger closing in on signing a new deal at the club that will see him stay for three years with the potential of an additional 12 months being added on.
Salah had rejected Liverpool's offers that most recently included a £400,000 per week deal.
With no international football for Salah this summer, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that he can reach new heights as a result of his extra rest.
While nothing is confirmed, Liverpool supporters should be very happy at this news.
