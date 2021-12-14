Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Disrespected Once Again After Being Left Out of FIFA FIFPro World XI Nominations Following Ballon D'Or Robbery

Three weeks after coming only seventh in the Ballon d'Or, Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has once again been disrespected, this time by his fellow professionals, as he has been left out of FIFA FIFPro World XI nominations.

Mohamed Salah has had one of the best years of his career individually in 2021. The first half of the year, the Egyptian was the main entity in a depleted Liverpool team in their amazing run back into the top four, despite being against all odds.

Since the new season began, Salah has stepped up to another level and is currently being regarded as the best player in the world.

His outstanding form this season includes 14 goals and 8 assists in the Premier League in only 16 matches, with a further 7 goals in 6 matches in the Champions League.

The Egyptian King has not only provided the numbers and stats, but his performances have been sensational.

Some of the goals Salah has scored this season so far will go down in Premier League history compilations.

No matter how well Mohamed Salah has done over the year, the sheer disrespect and disregard at the standard of performances he's given is an utter disgrace.

Coming only seventh in the Ballon d'Or was one thing but to not be nominated for the FIFA FIFPro World XI today is beyond a joke.

Their are seven forwards on the list and only two of them can arguably challenege Salah this year. The rest, however, for fellow professionals to vote them over Mohamed Salah screams nothing but favouritism and unjust.

