Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Disrespected Once Again After Being Left Out of FIFA FIFPro World XI Nominations Following Ballon D'Or Robbery

Author:

Three weeks after coming only seventh in the Ballon d'Or, Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has once again been disrespected, this time by his fellow professionals, as he has been left out of FIFA FIFPro World XI nominations. 

Mohamed Salah has had one of the best years of his career individually in 2021. The first half of the year, the Egyptian was the main entity in a depleted Liverpool team in their amazing run back into the top four, despite being against all odds.

Mohamed Salah

Since the new season began, Salah has stepped up to another level and is currently being regarded as the best player in the world. 

His outstanding form this season includes 14 goals and 8 assists in the Premier League in only 16 matches, with a further 7 goals in 6 matches in the Champions League.

The Egyptian King has not only provided the numbers and stats, but his performances have been sensational. 

Some of the goals Salah has scored this season so far will go down in Premier League history compilations.

Read More

No matter how well Mohamed Salah has done over the year, the sheer disrespect and disregard at the standard of performances he's given is an utter disgrace. 

Coming only seventh in the Ballon d'Or was one thing but to not be nominated for the FIFA FIFPro World XI today is beyond a joke. 

Their are seven forwards on the list and only two of them can arguably challenege Salah this year. The rest, however, for fellow professionals to vote them over Mohamed Salah screams nothing but favouritism and unjust. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Disrespected Once Again After Being Left Out of FIFA FIFPro World XI Nominations Following Ballon D'Or Robbery

49 seconds ago
Aubameyang Lacazette
Non LFC

Breaking: Arsenal Strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Of Captaincy

6 hours ago
Rhys Williams
News

'We'll Be Speaking To Liverpool' - Swansea Sporting Director On Rhys Williams Loan Spell

7 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Report: RB Salzburg Striker Karim Adeyemi Speaks Out On Future Amid Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund Links

8 hours ago
Brentford Stadium
Non LFC

Breaking: Premier League Clash Between Brentford and Manchester United Postponed

9 hours ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A Transfer Target For Two Serie A Clubs

9 hours ago
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan
Interviews

Italian Expert Journalist Fears The Worst After Liverpool Champions League Draw

10 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Midweek Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

10 hours ago