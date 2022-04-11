Mohamed Salah's Latest Instagram Post Gives Liverpool Contract Hint
Mohamed Salah took to Instagram to celebrate his latest trophy.
The Egyptian was awarded the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month.
The photo comes after his interview with Sky Sports where he discussed his contract situation.
"I can't say yes and I can't say no but I've said many times before about what I want but again I can't really go deep in the contract now as it's a really sensitive situation.
"The team need to win and I can't just be going in the news and talking about my contract. I just focus with the team and that's it."
The photo was not just interesting because of the interview, but because of what was in the photo.
Mohamed Salah chose to pose in front of an Anfield backdrop that says "Liverpool was made for me & I was made for Liverpool."
Liverpool supporters are looking for positives after the 2-2 draw against Manchester City and this could be that positive.
Both sides are keen to get a deal done and Salah has gone out of his way to pose in front of this banner.
Sometimes no news is good news and this could be a case of that.
