Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mohamed Salah's Latest Instagram Post Gives Liverpool Contract Hint

Mohamed Salah took to social media platform Instagram to show off his latest award and gave a massive contract hint in doing so.

Mohamed Salah took to Instagram to celebrate his latest trophy.

The Egyptian was awarded the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month.

The photo comes after his interview with Sky Sports where he discussed his contract situation.

"I can't say yes and I can't say no but I've said many times before about what I want but again I can't really go deep in the contract now as it's a really sensitive situation.

"The team need to win and I can't just be going in the news and talking about my contract. I just focus with the team and that's it."

The photo was not just interesting because of the interview, but because of what was in the photo.

Mohamed Salah
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah chose to pose in front of an Anfield backdrop that says "Liverpool was made for me & I was made for Liverpool."

Liverpool supporters are looking for positives after the 2-2 draw against Manchester City and this could be that positive.

Both sides are keen to get a deal done and Salah has gone out of his way to pose in front of this banner.

Sometimes no news is good news and this could be a case of that.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

PFA Player of the Year, Virgil Van Dijk
News

PFA Player Of The Year Award Odds | Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Djik, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Premier League
Columns

Premier League Title Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Scintillating Draw At The Etihad Keeps Title Race Alive

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago
Dirk Kuyt
Quotes

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has been providing his thoughts on the title race and answering questions in his column on Liverpoolfc.com.

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v Villarreal: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups| Premier League | Henderson & Jota Start For Reds

By Neil AndrewApr 10, 2022
Jake Paul
Quotes

YouTube And WWE Star Jake Paul Backs Liverpool And Mohamed Salah To Beat Manchester City

By Damon CarrApr 10, 2022
Mohamed Salah Manchester City
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Manchester City: A Look at the Citizen’s Season So Far

By James SadlerApr 10, 2022