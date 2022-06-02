Skip to main content
Mohamed Salah Takes To Twitter To State What He Would Give Up For A Chance To Replay Liverpool’s UCL Final With Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah has spoken out for the first time since Liverpool were defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian and Liverpool were denied by a string of outstanding saves by Los Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in Paris courtesy of a goal from Vinicius Junior.

On a personal level, Salah has had a brilliant season and has been rewarded for his efforts with the FWA Player of the season and Premier League Fans Player of the year awards.

The 29-year-old was also the recipient of the Premier League golden boot award (shared with Son Heung-min) and the playmaker trophy.

Salah’s contributions helped Liverpool come within six days of an unprecedented quadruple.

After securing both domestic cups, Jurgen Klopp’s team missed out on the Premier League title by a point before suffering Champions League heartbreak in Paris.

Salah took to Twitter on Thursday to say whilst he is honoured by his personal awards he would give them all up to replay the UCL final.

‘Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works.’

