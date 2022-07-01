Skip to main content

Mohamed Salah New Contract: The Egyptian King Has His Say In The New Kit

Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper and has officially signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool. The Egyptian King has taken to social media to announce his new deal. 

In what started with a confusing tweet from both Ramy Abbas Issa and the club, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah himself announced that he had signed a new contract. 

The Egyptian forward and the club have been in negotiations for months, unable to agree on wage demands. However, both parties have come to a compromise and Salah has committed his future with The Reds.

Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier on in the transfer window and were urged by fans to make sure the same doesn't happen with Salah.

Following another record breaking season for Liverpool's main man, it became a priority for the club to ensure they keep him for much longer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp

After months of negotiations, the wait was finally over. Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal, seeing him stay at Anfield until 2025, with another additional year as an option. 

The Egyptian King confirmed his renewal on social media by sharing a photo of him dawning the new Liverpool shirt with his name and number on the back. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Articles

Five Records In Mohamed Salah’s Reach | The Egyptian Forward’s Chances To Write Even More History At Liverpool

By Drew Alexander Ross42 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Opinions

Mohamed Salah Has The Opportunity To Become Liverpool’s Greatest Ever

By Joe Dixon44 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah New Contract Announcement Video For Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah First Interview After Signing New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Report: Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract Details Revealed

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Mohamed Salah finally signs a new long-term contract!

By Julian Prahalathan2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'It's A Happy Day' - Mohamed Salah On Signing A New Contract With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Publicly Hit Back As Mohamed Salah Agent Speaks Out On Social Media Once Again

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago