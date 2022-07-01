Mohamed Salah New Contract: The Egyptian King Has His Say In The New Kit

Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper and has officially signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool. The Egyptian King has taken to social media to announce his new deal.

In what started with a confusing tweet from both Ramy Abbas Issa and the club, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah himself announced that he had signed a new contract.

The Egyptian forward and the club have been in negotiations for months, unable to agree on wage demands. However, both parties have come to a compromise and Salah has committed his future with The Reds.

Liverpool lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier on in the transfer window and were urged by fans to make sure the same doesn't happen with Salah.

Following another record breaking season for Liverpool's main man, it became a priority for the club to ensure they keep him for much longer.

After months of negotiations, the wait was finally over. Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal, seeing him stay at Anfield until 2025, with another additional year as an option.

The Egyptian King confirmed his renewal on social media by sharing a photo of him dawning the new Liverpool shirt with his name and number on the back.

