November 6, 2021
Mohamed Salah’s Goals Against Manchester City and Watford Nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has two goals up for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for October. 

Mohamed Salah has solidified himself as one of, if not the best players in the world currently.

The month of October has proven that too. The Egyptian scored fives goals and got four assists during the month.

As well as being nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month, Salah has two goals up for Goal of the Month.

Mohamed Salah Watford

The goals that have been nominated are his unbelievable solo effort against Manchester City and another stunning solo goal against Watford.

However, he does face some tough competition from the other goals nominated. Which include two stunners by Leicester's Youri Tielemans.

An amazing overhead kick by Newcastle's Callum Wilson and a great finish by Manchester United's Mason Greenwood. 

Callum Wilson

To vote for either of Mohamed Salah's goals, click the link here.

The vote ends at 12:00 GMT on Monday 8th November, so make sure you cast your vote before then!

