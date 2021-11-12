Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Official: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Player of the Month for October

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been announced as the winner of the Premier League and EA Sports Player of the Month award.

Mohamed Salah has started the season off unbelievably. It's arguably one of the best individual starts to a Premier League season we have ever seen.

A lot of people thought that Salah got robbed of the first Premier League Player of the Month award when Cristiano Ronaldo won it.

However, nothing was stopping the Egyptian winning October's award.

Salah had five goals, including a hattrick against bitter rivals Manchester United and four assists. 

The Egyptian also scored two wonder goals against Manchester City and Watford.

Both of them goals are also up for the Premier League Goal of the Month but they'll also surely be in contention for Goal of the Season.

Mohamed Salah Watford

If Salah keeps up this form then he could break his own goal scoring record that he set in his first season at Liverpool.

Hopefully he'll have many more of these awards this season and solidify himself as the best winger the Premier League has ever seen.

Mohamed Salah
