Mohamed Salah Wins Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has been voted by supporters for Standard Chartered Player of the Month after an impressive few games following the FIFA World Cup.
Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been voted as Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December after appearing in all Reds games throughout the month.

It was a relatively quiet December - with Liverpool's first match of the month not coming until 22 December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played and scored in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

He scored again in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Villa Park against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and was pivotal in his side's bizarre 2-1 win at Anfield over Leicester City which saw Foxes defender Wout Faes score two own goals.

Salah spoke to LiverpoolFC.com, saying:

"It's always good to win it, but [over] the last couple of weeks we all know we should do better and hopefully the results will be better in the next few games.

"The players were so excited after the game [at Wolves]. We have a really good group, the players all around try to stick together and just lift each other.

"I think we have that good vibe in [the] dressing room - hopefully, that will help us in the next games."

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp stressed the importance of unity in his pre-match press conference preluding Liverpool's 1-0 over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, and insisted that there is a sense of togetherness among the squad at this difficult moment.

Mohamed Salah reiterated his manager's words and compared the current Liverpool dressing room with other's he has been a part of.

"As I said before, we have a really good group. I've been in three or four teams - I know what's different between here and the other teams. We have an unbelievable group.

"We always try to help the young players, and the experienced ones always try to stay calm in the situation and just advise the young [players] to stay calm.

"It's hard, it's a tough situation, but I think we're going to go through that and make it better."

Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Matheus Nunes
SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.
Josko Gvardiol
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Moises Caicedo
John w Henry
Liverpool Harvey Elliott
John Henry FSG
