Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Receives Yet Another Award, As He Arrives In Egypt For AFCON Qualifier Against Guinea

A sensational season for the Egyptian King ended with yet another golden boot and more individual awards, adding to more team success. A week later after the disappointment in Paris, Mohamed Salah wins another award.

Club football is over for another season, but football does not end there and nor does Mohamed Salah picking up awards. 

Mohamed Salah

Egypt play Guinea this evening in an AFCON qualifier against Guinea. This is the first international match since their failure to make the world cup and losing in the AFCON final before that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salaah returned to his home nation this week, looking to get his form and confidence back. Will the Egyptian King be able to bounce back from disappointment he has endured over the past four months? 

The Liverpool forward has been given a huge boost by Egypt Football Association, after handing him a personal award. A special moment for a special player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

