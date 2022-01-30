Mohamed Salah's Egypt Qualify For AFCON Semi-Finals After Victory Against Morocco
Mohamed Salah and Egypt have qualified for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Morocco 2-1 in their quarter-final match on Sunday.
Morocco took the lead in the 7th minute after a penalty was awarded and subsequently converted by Sofiane Boufal.
Egypt equalised in the 53rd minute as Salah clipped home a ball that fell to him in the six-yard box after a corner from the left-hand side.
A brilliant save from Egyptian keeper Gabaski kept the contest level at 1-1 after the ninety minutes had been completed.
Ten minutes into the first period of extra time, some individual brilliance from Liverpool's 29-year-old saw him run down the wing and produce an inch-perfect cross with his right foot to Trezeguet at the back post who made no mistake with the finish.
Salah and Egypt played out the remainder of extra time without a scare and will now face hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals on Thursday.
