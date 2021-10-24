    • October 24, 2021
    Liverpool's Mohamed Set For More Records As He Has Same Or More Goals Than Arsenal, Tottenham And Six Other Premier League Clubs

    Author:

    This season is turning out to be a special one for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and his goal record tells you why.

    The Liverpool forward has started this season in blistering form with 10 league goals already to his name. 

    Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold

    After another sensational performance and a hat trick today against Liverpool's arch rivals Manchester United. Mohamed Salah is currently averaging more than a goal a game and his form doesn't look like simmering out. 

    Nine games into the Premier League Season, the 'Egyptian King' has scored more league goals than 7 other Premier League clubs including Tottenham and the same as Arsenal.

    See the list here:

    Mo Salah : 10 goals

    Arsenal: 10 goals

    Tottenham: 9 goals 

    Brighton: 9 goals 

    Wolves: 9 goals 

    Southampton: 8 goals 

    Leeds: 8 goals

    Burnley: 7 goals 

    Norwich: 2 goals 

    Author Verdict

    Mohamed Salah broke the goalscoring record for a single season back in 2018 with 32 goals. He's breaking it this season.

    With only 9 games gone, Salah is already a third there to his own record. His form doesn't look like letting up either.

    One thing that is not on his side is the AFCON, in which he will miss a few games to go play for Egypt. I don't think that will impact his final tally too much.

    If anything, it will give him more reason to want to score more in the games he does have the chance to in. 

    Since joining Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has not stopped breaking records. Expect more to be broken.

