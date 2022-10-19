Most Popular Football Teams By US State - FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United & Chelsea Lead

Sports are an important part of life for many people across the globe. They can unite and inspire people and also help them forge lifelong friendships. They also can provide a healthy distraction from the stress of modern life.

It's no secret that football or soccer for those of you in the US is the most popular sport in the world. The growth of the sport in the United States has been exponential.

Just ten years ago football was the eighth most popular sport in the US behind American Football, Basketball, Baseball, Ice Hockey, Golf and Tennis.

In 2021 a study was released that showed that Football had surpassed Tennis, Golf and Ice Hockey to become the fourth most popular sport.

The rise in popularity of US Major League Soccer team is a big part of this. But surprisingly the most popular team in the USA is FC Barcelona. A lasting tribute to the impression Lionel Messi left on the team and its fans.

Lionel Messi FC Barcelona (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Footy Accumulators has posted a map of every state and the most searched-for football team. In total La Liga (FC Barcelona) has 26 states, Premier League (Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea) have 13 states and MLS has 11 states.

Alabama (FC Barcelona), Alaska (Manchester United), Arizona (FC Barcelona). Arkansas (FC Barcelona). California (FC Barcelona). Colorado (FC Barcelona). Connecticut (FC Barcelona), Delaware (FC Barcelona), Florida (FC Barcelona) Georgia (Atlanta United FC) Hawaii (Manchester United), Idaho (FC Barcelona) Illinois (FC Barcelona), Indiana (FC Barcelona). Iowa (FC Barcelona). Kansas (Sporting Kansas City). Kentucky (FC Barcelona), Louisiana (FC Barcelona), Maine (Manchester United), Maryland (FC Barcelona). Massachusetts (Chelsea), Michigan (Chelsea), Minnesota (Minnesota United FC), Mississippi (FC Barcelona), Missouri (Sporting Kansas City). Montana (Chelsea), Nebraska (FC Barcelona), Nevada (FC Barcelona), New Hampshire (Liverpool), New Jersey (FC Barcelona), New Mexico (New Mexico United), New York (FC Barcelona), New Hampshire (Liverpool), North Carolina (Charlotte FC), North Dakota (Chelsea), Ohio (Columbus Crew SC), Oklahoma (FC Barcelona), Oregon (Portland Timbers), Pennsylvania (Liverpool), Rhode Island (FC Barcelona), South Carolina (FC Barcelona), South Dakota (FC Barcelona), Tennessee (Nashville SC), Texas (FC Barcelona), Utah (Real Salt Lake), Vermont (Chelsea), Virginia (FC Barcelona), Washington (FC Barcelona), West Virginia (Liverpool), Wisconsin (Manchester United) Wyoming (Chelsea)

