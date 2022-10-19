Skip to main content
Most Popular Football Teams By US State - FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United & Chelsea Lead

IMAGO / agefotostock

Most Popular Football Teams By US State - FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United & Chelsea Lead

A major sports betting site has posted a map of the United States today that shows the most searched football (soccer in the US) team by state. We will look at each of the 50 states and which world club team is the most popular.

Sports are an important part of life for many people across the globe. They can unite and inspire people and also help them forge lifelong friendships. They also can provide a healthy distraction from the stress of modern life. 

It's no secret that football or soccer for those of you in the US is the most popular sport in the world. The growth of the sport in the United States has been exponential.

Just ten years ago football was the eighth most popular sport in the US behind American Football, Basketball, Baseball, Ice Hockey, Golf and Tennis.

In 2021 a study was released that showed that Football had surpassed Tennis, Golf and Ice Hockey to become the fourth most popular sport.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The rise in popularity of US Major League Soccer team is a big part of this. But surprisingly the most popular team in the USA is FC Barcelona. A lasting tribute to the impression Lionel Messi left on the team and its fans. 

Lionel Messi FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi Liverpool Barcelona Alisson

Footy Accumulators has posted a map of every state and the most searched-for football team. In total La Liga (FC Barcelona) has 26 states, Premier League (Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea) have 13 states and MLS has 11 states.

Alabama (FC Barcelona), Alaska (Manchester United), Arizona (FC Barcelona). Arkansas (FC Barcelona). California (FC Barcelona). Colorado (FC Barcelona). Connecticut (FC Barcelona), Delaware (FC Barcelona), Florida (FC Barcelona) Georgia (Atlanta United FC) Hawaii (Manchester United), Idaho (FC Barcelona) Illinois (FC Barcelona), Indiana (FC Barcelona). Iowa (FC Barcelona). Kansas (Sporting Kansas City). Kentucky (FC Barcelona), Louisiana (FC Barcelona), Maine (Manchester United), Maryland (FC Barcelona). Massachusetts (Chelsea), Michigan (Chelsea), Minnesota (Minnesota United FC), Mississippi (FC Barcelona), Missouri (Sporting Kansas City). Montana (Chelsea), Nebraska (FC Barcelona), Nevada (FC Barcelona), New Hampshire (Liverpool), New Jersey (FC Barcelona), New Mexico (New Mexico United), New York (FC Barcelona), New Hampshire (Liverpool), North Carolina (Charlotte FC), North Dakota (Chelsea), Ohio (Columbus Crew SC), Oklahoma (FC Barcelona), Oregon (Portland Timbers), Pennsylvania (Liverpool),  Rhode Island (FC Barcelona), South Carolina (FC Barcelona), South Dakota (FC Barcelona), Tennessee (Nashville SC), Texas (FC Barcelona), Utah (Real Salt Lake),  Vermont (Chelsea), Virginia (FC Barcelona), Washington (FC Barcelona), West Virginia (Liverpool), Wisconsin (Manchester United) Wyoming (Chelsea)

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBarcelonaManchester UnitedChelsea

Schedule

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United Predicted Lineup, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Nunez To Be Recalled?

By Neil Andrew
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United Team News

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Set For Pundit Role During 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Alex Caddick
Anfield Road Stand
Transfers

Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Yet Another Primeira Liga Star After Luis Diaz And Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Transfer Update: Jude Bellingham Still A Top Target for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

By Justin Foster
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Fabio Carvalho On Stepping Up Following Squad Injuries, An Important Man City Win & Upcoming West Ham Fixture

By Alex Caddick
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 12 - October 18th To 20th

By Neil Andrew