Naby Keita 'Ahead Of Schedule' In Recovery From Injury In Boost To Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is 'ahead of schedule' in his recovery from a serious hamstring injury according to Guinea manager Kaba Diawara.

The 27-year-old missed the start of the season due to illness and has been ruled out since after picking up an injury in training ahead of Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

There have been reports suggesting that Keita is unhappy with his current status at Liverpool with just under a year left on his current deal and there was also a surprise when he was excluded from their Champions League squad for the group stages.

Despite a recent report from James Pearce in The Athletic suggesting the injury is 'serious', Diawara offered a positive update for Reds fans after naming him in the Guinea squad for the upcoming internationals against Algeria and Ivory Coast at the end of September.

The news that the midfielder was included in Diawara's squad came as a surprise to many but he said via Feguifoot and as reported by The Mirror his recovery from the injury is progressing well.

"Naby Kéita is injured and he is recovering from his injury. His situation is improving and he is even ahead of schedule."

The news that Keita was named in the squad for Guinea did come as a surprise with no indication from Liverpool that he was anywhere near a return.

After a disappointing start to the season and with options in midfield limited, Jurgen Klopp needs to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

