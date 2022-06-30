Skip to main content
Liverpool Pair Mohamed Salah And Naby Keita Nominated For African Player Of The Year

Both Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita have been nominated for the African Player of the Year. The Liverpool duo have had a season full of highs and lows, but ended a busy year with a domestic cup double.

Liverpool as a team played every single game possible this season, as they reached both cup finals and the Champions League final.

Naby Keita

However, with AFCON being on in January and February, both Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita were called up for their nations, as well as Sadio Mane, who had left for Bayern Munich. 

Both players played a huge part in their country's campaign throughout the tournament. Naby Keita was a standout for Guinea, despite them not making it to the latter stages. 

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah guided his Egyptian side to the final and unluckily lost to Senegal on penalties. The Liverpool forward continued with his club form into the AFCON, which gave him plenty of deserved plaudits.

Despite the drop-offLiverpool from Salah when coming back to Liverpool, he finished on top of the goalscoring and assist charts in the league. He and Naby Keita both topped off their incredible season with a domestic cup double. 

Could either of them continue their success and scoop the African Player of the Year? 

