Naby Keita Injury Update - Journalist Provides Latest On Liverpool Midfielder

The 27-year-old has not played a single minute of Premier League action during the new campaign.

After Liverpool's disappointing defeat against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, one of the areas of discussion in the aftermath has been injuries to key players.

Jurgen Klopp's team were outplayed in the opening 45 minutes in Naples which saw them trailing 3-0 at halftime. In truth it could have been more.

Luis Diaz shot Napoli Champions League

As the Serie A leaders took their foot off the gas in the second half, Liverpool improved but still lost 4-1 with only an excellent goal from the tireless Luis Diaz to show for their efforts.

As has been the case all season, Klopp was missing a whole host of players for the clash in Italy with his midfield options still limited through the absence of Jordan HendersonCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

The latter has been missing since just prior to the defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United after picking up an injury in training the day before.

Whilst reports have suggested that Keita is unhappy with his current situation at Liverpool,  James Pearce from The Athletic has reiterated that the midfielder remains sidelined with 'a serious hamstring injury'.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool's midfield is struggling at the moment and would benefit from Keita's mobility but it seems increasingly likely he will not return any time in the near future.

