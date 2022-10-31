'Napoli Is In Incredible Shape' - Jurgen Klopp Praises Upcoming Opponents

Darwin Nunez during Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Napoli last month IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

After Liverpool fell to an agonising 2-1 defeat at Anfield against Leeds United last Saturday, the next match facing Jurgen Klopp's team is Napoli, also at Anfield.

It's the final game of the group stages in the UEFA Champions League - and with Liverpool and Napoli already through to the last-16 - you can be forgiven for questioning what significance this match holds.

As a result, Klopp was asked whether he would rest players or go as 'strong' as possible against his opponents on Tuesday night.

"If you watch football a little bit, international football, then you would probably know or will know, that Napoli is in incredible shape, plays incredible football, top of the table in Italy, maybe the team in form in Europe at the moment.

"So, this is not a game for massive rotation, probably, it's not about that we have to win 4-0 or whatever to go top of the group. We want to win the game, obviously, that's clear. But the result in the moment is not really important."

What Jurgen Klopp references when speaking about winning "4-0 or whatever" is that of the opportunity for his side to finish top of Group A, above Napoli. The chances are unlikely - but not impossible - as it would require a 4-0 win to occur.

After a poor recent set of results, you can be forgiven for longing for that extended break throughout winter for the FIFA World Cup, where you can take your mind away from Liverpool.

That is, until January when the pressure will no doubt be on the club to make additions to revamp the squad for the second half of a very pivotal season for Liverpool.

