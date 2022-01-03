Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Nat Phillips' Agent Speaks About January Transfer to Napoli

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has been recently linked with a move to Napoli and his agent has come out and spoken about the rumours.

Nat Phillips was a massive part of the 2020/21 season, helping Liverpool secure Champions League football amidst a centre-back crisis.

The 24-year-old was basically an unknown player in the Liverpool academy before he got called upon last year.

However, the performances he put him warranted him some well deserved respect and he proved that he is more than capable of being a starting Premier League centre-back.

Unfortunately, Phillips is yet to earn a move to a new club, despite Jurgen Klopp being very open that he would allow a move to materialise if an acceptable offer came in.

Recently, the 24-year-old was linked with Serie A side Napoli. However, it looks like Napoli have found a cheaper alternative.

The centre-backs agent Colin Murdock told AreaNapoli that Phillips' move to the Serie A looks off after his former client, Axel Tuanzebe is close to joining the Italian side.

"Napoli have taken Axel Tuanzebe, our former client, on loan, so I think they have finished their operations as regards the role of central defender.

"Therefore I don't think we need further comments on Nathaniel Phillips."

