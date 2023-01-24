Nat Phillips Liverpool Future In Doubt As Rhys Williams Recalled

Liverpool have recalled loanee centre-back Rhys Williams to the club after a disappointing loan spell at Blackpool, which could signal the end of Nat Phillips' stay at Anfield.

The Preston-born defender hasn't enjoyed the greatest spell at Bloomfield Road, making 17 appearances but couldn't help Blackpool out of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Williams played 19 times for the Reds during the 2020/21 season's defensive injury crisis, including in a 4-2 win at Old Trafford which all-but-secured Liverpool's top four status for the campaign.

He previously had loan stints at Swansea City and Kidderminster Harriers before joining the Tangerines under former youth manager Neil Critchley.

He left to become Steven Gerrard's number two at Aston Villa before his sacking, and is now in charge of playoff-chasing Queens Park Rangers.

Williams' return could signal the end of Nathaniel Phillips' Liverpool career according to James Pearce, as the Reds reportedly are looking to sell assets towards their 2023 summer war chest.

Phillips played alongside Williams for periods of the 2020/21 season towards the end of the campaign, and the notorious photo of the pair walking around Anfield bandaged and bruised is hung in Reds folklore.

IMAGO / PA Images

The pair knew they probably wouldn't have long-term futures with Liverpool, but with Phillips being four years' Williams' senior and having Championship promotion experience, he is definitely a more sellable commodity.

Whatever their next step is, the entirety of the Liverpool fanbase would wish them good luck.

