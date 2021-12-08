FSG And Liverpool Set To Make £189m After US Broadcaster NBC Makes TV Deal With The Premier League

Huge US broadcaster NBC complete a huge deal worth £1.9bn with the Premier League, which will make Liverpool and FSG £189m. The new contract will last for six years and will be worth more than domestic deals rights for the first time.

The Premier League is huge all around the world, and the US popularity is growing every year. The demand for more availability of matches is also increasing, with NBC taking full advantage of the market.

The deal with the US broadcasters will make international rights of showing the Premier League be worth more than domestic ones, such as Sky Sports and BT Sport. The deal will be worth £10bn per year, which is a gigantic difference from the beginning of the league in 1992, which only stood at £304m, that spread of five years.

What does this mean for the Premier League clubs? Well, there is more money to share around and each club will receive hefty sums of money by the end of each season.

Figures have been broken down by football finance expert Swiss Ramble on social media, who has estimated the amount of revenue each club will make each time they appear on TV. 25% of the sum will depend on each team's finishing position.

Last season, Liverpool had the most appearances on TV in the league, with 28 matches in total, which under the new deal would be worth £26.5m of revenue would come in for the club. On the other side of the spectrum, Sheffield United, who had the least appearances, would have made £9.5m for the 10 matches the appeared in.

This will be fantastic news to Fenway Sports Group, with the business model they build this club on having more opportunity to succeed financially. The question is... What will they do with their extra bit of cash? Will they put more into the stadium rebuild? Will they finally back Jurgen Klopp in the transfer window?

