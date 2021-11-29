'Nervous': Journalist Questionably Slams Ibrahima Konate After Southampton Win

Journalist David Maddock has openly criticised new signing Ibrahima Konate, saying that he cuts a nervous figure - despite the Reds 4-0 thumping of Southampton this weekend.

Konate has settled in well for the most part since joining the Reds for £36m in the summer from RB Leipzig, starting sporadically but looking more and more promising as each appearance progresses.

He played excellently in the 5-0 demolition of Manchester United last month, as well as key roles in Champions League and League Cup matches.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

But Maddock, who reports for the Daily Mirror, is not quite as convinced.

“Ibrahima Konate still looks all at sea, a nervous figure here with too much tendency to turn over the ball in dangerous areas, that has been clearly noted by opponents.

“Joel Matip can only play one game a week, and Joe Gomez coming back from another injury, so if there is an area where Liverpool can be exposed, then it is at the back.

“With the Reds, astonishingly, boasting the top three in the Premier League scoring charts this season it may not matter of course, but it is still a concern Klopp surely must address.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook