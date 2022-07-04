Skip to main content

New Fixture Added To Liverpool Pre-Season Schedule

Kidderminster Harriers have announced that they will take on a Liverpool XI in a pre-season friendly on 22nd July.

The Reds will travel to take on the National League North side at Aggborough Stadium, with the match scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

It looks likely that it will be a young Liverpool team that travels to face the Harriers with the first team in action the day before against RB Leipzig.

Other Liverpool Pre-Season Fixtures

1) Manchester United vs Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July – 2pm (BST), 8pm local time at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

2) Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on Friday 15th July – 1.35pm (BST), 8.35pm local time at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.

3) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on Thursday 21st July - 6.15pm (BST), 7.15pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

4) RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on Wednesday 27th July – 7pm (BST), 8pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

5) Liverpool vs Manchester City on Saturday 30th July – 5pm (BST) at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

6) Liverpool vs Strasbourg on Sunday 31st July – 7.30pm (BST) at Anfield.

