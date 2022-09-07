Skip to main content

Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract

Recent information has been revealed, where a potential long term contract for Liverpool's latest midfield signing Arthur is said to be already 'agreed'.

Many fans are expecting Liverpool latest signing Arthur to make his debut soon, with midfield issues affecting the Reds after a recent knock sustained by Jordan Henderson and now Fabio Carvalho.

Although Arthur arrived as a loan to Anfield, Liverpool has already discussed details to his possible purchase option with Juventus as well as setting a payment structure for him.

Liverpool Juventus Arthur Melo

The Brazilian midfielder rarely featured in Maximiliano Allegri's side last season, making only a total of 20 appearances in the Serie A, and having 6 Champions League starts.

Arthur might be hoping this time around will be different under manager Jurgen Klopp, and if he does end up impressing the German he will guarantee a permanent contract with the Merseyside club.

According to a recent claim by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool has already negotiated a 32 million euros option to buy for the midfielder with Juventus.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is also mentioned that they have even worked out payment structure with the Italian giants, that will see Liverpool pay out the full fee in two years.

The Reds have also already prepared a potential contract with Arthur if they do end up deciding to keep him, with the Italian journalist claiming that the player has 'already agreed on the potential contract if Liverpool do decide to trigger the clause'.

It is all down to the player now, and whether Jurgen Klopp decides to take a gamble on him it is yet to be seen, but one thing that is certain is that Arthur will have plenty of opportunities to impress with Liverpool's current midfield situation not looking like it will improve any time soon.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Go For 'Dream Signing' Jude Bellingham Next Summer

By Damon Carr
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool: Predicted XI | Darwin Nunez Or Roberto Firmino?Andy Robertson Or Kostas Tsimikas

By Damon Carr
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is Creating More Chances This Season Than Ever Before

By Justin Foster
Billy Gilmour
Quotes

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Gilmour Ends Up Playing For Liverpool' - Former Chelsea Forward Pat Nevin Predicts The Future Of New Brighton Signing

By Owen Cummings
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Hints At How Arthur Melo Could Be Used By Liverpool Against Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Jose Enrique on if Liverpool Can Refind Their Form in the Champions League

By Charlie Webb