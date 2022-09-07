Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract

Many fans are expecting Liverpool latest signing Arthur to make his debut soon, with midfield issues affecting the Reds after a recent knock sustained by Jordan Henderson and now Fabio Carvalho.

Although Arthur arrived as a loan to Anfield, Liverpool has already discussed details to his possible purchase option with Juventus as well as setting a payment structure for him.

The Brazilian midfielder rarely featured in Maximiliano Allegri's side last season, making only a total of 20 appearances in the Serie A, and having 6 Champions League starts.

Arthur might be hoping this time around will be different under manager Jurgen Klopp, and if he does end up impressing the German he will guarantee a permanent contract with the Merseyside club.

According to a recent claim by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool has already negotiated a 32 million euros option to buy for the midfielder with Juventus.

It is also mentioned that they have even worked out payment structure with the Italian giants, that will see Liverpool pay out the full fee in two years.

The Reds have also already prepared a potential contract with Arthur if they do end up deciding to keep him, with the Italian journalist claiming that the player has 'already agreed on the potential contract if Liverpool do decide to trigger the clause'.

It is all down to the player now, and whether Jurgen Klopp decides to take a gamble on him it is yet to be seen, but one thing that is certain is that Arthur will have plenty of opportunities to impress with Liverpool's current midfield situation not looking like it will improve any time soon.

