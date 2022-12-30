New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Has Official FPL Price Revealed
Liverpool's new signing Cody Gakpo has had his official FPL price revealed after he sealed his move from PSV.
The news that Liverpool were in advanced talks with the Eredivisie club for the 23-year-old broke shortly after the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
A few hours later, PSV put a statement on their official channels confirming that the two clubs had reached an agreement.
Gakpo's Transfer Details
As confirmed by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool are expected to pay up to €50million including addons for Gakpo, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.
After passing his medical on Wednesday, Gakpo was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player and gave his first interview for the club.
Read More
There are still some formalities to complete with his work permit and the January transfer window does not open until Sunday so it will be touch and go as to whether the player makes the squad for the trip to Brentford on Monday.
He should however be ready to face Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield in eight days time.
FPL Details
FPL enthusiasts can now include the Dutch international in their squads ahead of gameweek 19 with Gakpo listed as a midfielder and currently available for £8million.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Leaked: Liverpool Third Kit For 2023/24 Season
- Liverpool Preparing Bid To Sign Morocco‘s Sofyan Amrabat Ahead Of Tottenham
- Report: Liverpool & Crystal Palace In Transfer Hunt For 22-Year-Old Defender
- Report: Liverpool To Offer $90Million To Benfica For Enzo Fernandez
- Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester United Chasing Chicago Fire Forward Jhon Duran
- Report: Liverpool Remain Open To January Loan Deals 'Possibly Including' Weston McKennie Of Juventus
- Liverpool December 2022 Fixture List & Schedule - Premier League & Carabao Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |