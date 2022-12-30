New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Has Official FPL Price Revealed

Liverpool's new signing Cody Gakpo has had his official FPL price revealed after he sealed his move from PSV.

The news that Liverpool were in advanced talks with the Eredivisie club for the 23-year-old broke shortly after the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

A few hours later, PSV put a statement on their official channels confirming that the two clubs had reached an agreement.

Gakpo's Transfer Details

As confirmed by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool are expected to pay up to €50million including addons for Gakpo, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

After passing his medical on Wednesday, Gakpo was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player and gave his first interview for the club.

There are still some formalities to complete with his work permit and the January transfer window does not open until Sunday so it will be touch and go as to whether the player makes the squad for the trip to Brentford on Monday.

He should however be ready to face Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield in eight days time.

FPL Details

FPL enthusiasts can now include the Dutch international in their squads ahead of gameweek 19 with Gakpo listed as a midfielder and currently available for £8million.

