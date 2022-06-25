New Liverpool Training Tops Leaked Ahead Of 2022/23 Season

It's that time of the year once again...

New kits and training gear are not too far away from being officially released, especially after the unveiling of the Reds home kit for the season ahead.

According to @Footy_Headlines on Twitter, this will be the training top for the upcoming campaign:

There are two versions; a silver one and then a grey one.

Liverpool's kit manufacturers Nike took over from New Balance in 2020 and have produced some very popular designs so far.

Last season's away kit has been a fan favourite for a number of reasons. The fresh and clean design, on top of the memories where Jurgen Klopp's team have worn it, makes it fantastic.

At the beginning of last month, the club unveiled the home strip via social media. However, unlike at the end of most seasons, Liverpool opted to continue with the kit for that season due to the possibility of winning the Premier League on the final day.

Along with the home kit, training jackets were released, with Klopp himself seen wearing it.

Although it is not yet known when an away and third strip will be available to see and buy, the leaks of a silver/white training top could indicate that it will be the same for one of the kits to come.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |