New Owners Or Investors Of Liverpool To Have American Links With FSG Open To Full Sale At Right Price

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

FSG are open to both a full sale and investors depending on the quality of the pitch.
The future of Liverpool Football Club is uncertain after FSG confirmed they were looking for investors or a possible buyer of the club. 

Whilst things on the pitch aren’t going well, the fanbase have to endure silence from the club regarding the ownership and whether Fenway Sports Group are staying or not. 

There have been many reports linking billionaires around the world to a possible purchase of the club, but nothing official has been offered. 

Will we see new owners in 2023 or are FSG here for the long run?

Speaking on YouTube channel Born n’ Red, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs stated that FSG are open to either a full sale or a minority investment, dependent on the quality of the pitch. 

Jacobs also claimed that those that are likely to come into either takeover or invest will have American links. The reporter went on to say that some of those interested are from North Africa and the Middle East, but have offices in the US. 

If the process goes slow, it is likely to be a full sale, whilst if the process is over much quicker, the outcome will be a minority investment. 

During the podcast, Jacobs reported that former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton may form with Harris Blitzer and is just in the thought process of just that. 

He also said that there is no interest from Qatar but there’s a possibility in Saudi Arabian interest, which would be a private company. 

Whether it is a full purchase of Liverpool or a small investment, the likelihood of finding out will come within the first quarter of 2023.

