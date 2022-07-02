Skip to main content

Newcastle Defender Praises Liverpool And Netherlands Ace

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has praised Liverpool centre back and fellow Dutch countryman Virgil van Dijk.

Botman completed a £34million move from Lille to the Magpies last week, and is a welcome addition to Eddie Howe's side's backline.

Speaking to Newcastle United's official website, Botman said: "Virgil is a great defender but I’m far from his level. 

"I think playing in the Premier League I can go faster to his level and I hope to be like him one day but I need a lot of time and a lot of matches. And I think Newcastle is a great environment to develop myself and become more like him.

Virgil van Dijk Villarreal

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool

"I’m far from his level yet. I want to reach that, that’s my goal."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Reds in January 2021, when Jurgen Klopp's side were in desperate need of reinforcements in the centre back position.

But instead, Klopp decided to bring in Turkish youngster Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke.

Botman has been compared to a young van Dijk in the past, with his strength and power in aeriel duels, as well as his comfort with the ball ast his feet.

The young defender has a long road ahead of him if he wants to meet the standards that van Dijk has set over the last few years, but with time and the right guidance, he could become a top centre back in the Premier League.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Naby Keita
Transfers

'The Door Is Open' - Pundit Claims Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool Amid Rumours Of Swap Deal With Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew6 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Watch: Mohamed Salah's Friends Celebrate With The Egyptian King After Liverpool Contract Announcement

By Damon Carr13 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott New Liverpool Squad Number Revealed Ahead Of 2022/23 Season - Player Gives Reasons For Change

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'This Is His Club Now' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah First Interview After Signing New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.
Quotes

'A Data Game' - Robbie Fowler Explains Liverpool's Scouting System & How Darwin Nunez Could Help In Certain Matches

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
News

Liverpool Reveal FPL Prices For 11 Players - Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Van Dijk & More

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Darwin Nunez v Erling Haaland - Robbie Fowler Gives Verdict On Chase For Premier League Golden Boot

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago