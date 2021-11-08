Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Non-Liverpool: Former Bournemouth Manager Eddie Howe Becomes First Newcastle United Manager Since Saudi Takeover From Mike Ashley

Author:

New Newcastle United owners Amanda Staveley and Mohammed Bin Salam appoint Eddie Howe has their first manager to takeover from Steve Bruce. 

As Newcastle look to head a different direction with the new owners, they take on former Bournemouth Manager Eddie Howe to start the journey with.

Howe guided his former side Bournemouth to the Premier League from League One within three years of re-signing. He also was the first manager to avoid relegation with them in the top flight.

Newcastle Owners

After 8 years with Bournemouth, he left by mutual consent last year. They spent 5 seasons under his management in the Premier League before being relegated back down to the Chamionship.

Newcastle United will be Eddie Howe's third club he's managed with the other two being Bournemouth twice and Burnley. 

This time, however, is a different prospect completely. Newcastle now have the richest owners in world football and that means Eddie Howe will have objectives that he has never been able to aim for before. 

An exciting challenge, yes, a daunting one, certainly. Eddie Howe will be expected to start the new journey of the club without any hiccups. 

Relegation, at the moment, is on the cards for Newcastle and that is something Howe will need to change as soon as possible. 

Targets for Newcastle will change depending on how quickly Howe settles in and transfers. Unlimited budget to spend but where does that momey go?

Eddie Howe's first job will be realising what players he wants for his system. I'm sure the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson will be in his plans but how many other players will?

Eddie Howe... Good luck. 

