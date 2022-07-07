News: Defender Joe Gomez Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

Joe Gomez has agreed a new 5-year deal to keep himself at Liverpool until 2027.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield from Charlton Athletic back in the summer of 2015, after The Reds payed a fee of £3.5 million.

Although the Englishman has had his injury struggles, he made 21 appearances last season, mainly featuring as a right-back deputising Trent Alexander-Arnold. He remained fully fit throughout the entirety of the campaign.

It was earlier reported that Gomez could opt for a move away from Anfield in order to try get regular first-team football to secure a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad in November. However, it now looks like he will be staying on Merseyside.

The Reds No.12 was immense during the Premier League title winning campaign in the 2019/20 season, when he partnered Virgil van Dijk at centre-half.

The excellence of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate has made it hard for Gomez to break back into the starting eleven, although with five substitutions introduced from next season, that should present him with more opportunities.

Liverpool announced the news on their social media accounts on Thursday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on Gomez extending, saying, "Joe is an outsanding talent. He is also an outstanding defender and an outstanding human being."

