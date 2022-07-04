Skip to main content

News: Fabio Carvalho Arrives At AXA Training Centre Ahead Of First Day Of Preseason

A video has been uploaded on Liverpool's official Twitter account of Fabio Carvalho arriving at the training ground ahead of the first day of preseason.

The 19-year-old was unveiled in the club's training gear yesterday, after The Reds agreed a £7.7 million with Fulham a few months back.

Carvalho, who will wear the no.28 shirt, is one of nineteen players to return today ahead of the tour to Bangkok and Singapore that starts this weekend.

Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho played thirty-eight games last season, whilst scoring eleven goals and getting himself eight assists. As a result, he was named in the PFA Championship Team Of The Year.

Upon making the move to Anfield, the attacking midfielder said, "It's just an amazing feeling to be here.

"Once you hear Liverpool are interested there's only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team; hopefully I can achieve big things."

At the moment, it is uncertain where Carvalho will be predominantly deployed under Jurgen Klopp. However, preseason could be a big indication of what to expect from the Portuguese U21 international in the coming campaign.

At Craven Cottage, he was mainly used as an attacking midfielder, although sometimes he would be used from the left hand side of attack.

