News: Report Finds That Liverpool Fans Were Unfairly Blamed For The Chaos That Unfolded In Paris In May

Liverpool supporters were unfairly labelled as responsible for the trouble that surrounded last season's Champions League final in Paris to divert the attention from the failure of the organisers, according to a French Senate report.

It is nice for all involved with the club to see this and feel an element of understanding for what happened. Responsibility starting to be placed where it's due is only a positive.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The game itself was overshadowed by the events before hand, which delayed kick-off significantly. As a result of what happened, many supporters ended up not entering the Stade de France.

Real Madrid were victorious on the night and took home what was their fourteenth title.

Although there was a lot of sadness and anger around what took place, the open-bus parade the following day helped to lift the spirits of many after the disappointing twenty-four hours beforehand.

Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan has provided updates on the issues experienced throughout and has kept everyone updated on the on-going investigation.

It has since come out that Jurgen Klopp's family were caught up in the police trouble that unfolded.

The club have also offered support to all those that were effected in the French capital.

