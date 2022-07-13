Skip to main content

News: Report Finds That Liverpool Fans Were Unfairly Blamed For The Chaos That Unfolded In Paris In May

Liverpool supporters were unfairly labelled as responsible for the trouble that surrounded last season's Champions League final in Paris to divert the attention from the failure of the organisers, according to a French Senate report.

It is nice for all involved with the club to see this and feel an element of understanding for what happened. Responsibility starting to be placed where it's due is only a positive.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

The game itself was overshadowed by the events before hand, which delayed kick-off significantly. As a result of what happened, many supporters ended up not entering the Stade de France.

Real Madrid were victorious on the night and took home what was their fourteenth title.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although there was a lot of sadness and anger around what took place, the open-bus parade the following day helped to lift the spirits of many after the disappointing twenty-four hours beforehand.

Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan has provided updates on the issues experienced throughout and has kept everyone updated on the on-going investigation. 

It has since come out that Jurgen Klopp's family were caught up in the police trouble that unfolded.

The club have also offered support to all those that were effected in the French capital.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

imago1013120968h
News

Liverpool Squad Arrive In Singapore Ahead Of Second Pre-Season Game

By Owen Cummings40 minutes ago
Sheyi Ojo
News

Former Liverpool Forward Set To Join Cardiff City For Second Spell With The Club

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
imago1013140203h
Match Coverage

Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Player Ratings | First Game Back | Lessons Learned | Pre-Season Friendly

By Julian Prahalathan4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'I Think It's Going To Be Really Difficult' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Will Be A Regular Starter At Liverpool Next Season

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Antonio Conte
News

Ex-Liverpool Defender Critical Of Antonio Conte's Tottenham Methods

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Tom Clayton
Transfers

Liverpool Defender Tom Clayton Completes Switch To Swindon Town

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Joe Gomez Watford
Quotes

'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If He Still Left This Summer' - Pundit After Joe Gomez Signed A New Deal At Liverpool This Season

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I Know It's Not Going To Be Easy' - Harvey Elliott On Competition For Places At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago