Revealed: New Nike Premier League Ball For The 2022/23 Season

A new Premier League season is around the corner, which means new teams, new players, and of course, a new football. Nike have released a picture of the new Premier League ball, which will see for the first time in Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace on Friday 5th August.

The 2021/21 season finished only a few weeks ago, however, preparation has already begun for the new season. Liverpool kick off their season with a trip away to promoted side Fulham in the early kick-off on Saturday 6th August.

With the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and now Calvin Ramsey, The Reds seem to have finished their transfer business before pre-season even begins. Jurgen Klopp will get a full pre-season with his entire squad.

Premier League Trophy
Coming off the back of a domestic cup double will give the team a boost to continue their success this season. A Premier League title will top priority, having not won a major for two years running, and will go head to head against Manchester City once again.

As well as an exciting title race, we could be in store for the best golden boot race in a long time. Joining Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will be his teammate Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Tottenham duo Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son, and possibly Cristiano Ronaldo.

Will the Uruguayan end up with the new match ball in game one? If he does, he will b taking home the brand new Nike Premier League ball, which was released today. A beautifully designed ball with golden X's around the logo and word NIKE. 

