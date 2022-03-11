News broke that Mohamed Salah is not planning on signing Liverpool's latest contract offer. However, as we have learned before, no player is bigger than the club.

Mohamed Salah is currently one of the best footballers in the world. The Egyptian is a certified Liverpool legend and a magician when the ball is at his feet.

From effortlessly scoring “bangers” to becoming a team player and providing sensational assists, Salah is the man for the huge occasions.

However, consistency has been a problem for the star man. Despite having a brilliant run of games, the Egyptian tends to go missing from time to time.

Perhaps, the incredible level of consistency can exert a tremendous amount of energy and result in a player having an off day.

Worryingly for Salah, he has had a few off days since his return from AFCON and there is one factor that can explain his below-par performances. The contract clash.

The topic of renewal has been on the tongue of the main characters involved in the contract debacle: Jurgen Klopp, Salah and Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

Salah’s contract situation has seen another twist in the tale. Ahead of Saturday's 12:30 kick-off against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether the club can offer more to persuade the Egyptian to extend his contract.

He responded: “Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last years and we are.

“Of course, we cannot do much more, that's how it is, I think meanwhile it is Mo's decision, pretty much.

“I think the club did what the club can do. There's nothing more to say about it from my point of view, it is exactly like it should be at the moment.

“Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever so we just have to wait for that, it's completely fine, there's no rush in this situation.”

Last October, however, Salah said he would like to remain at the club for the rest of his career.

Salah told in a Sky Sports interview: “If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football [career], but I can’t say much about that, not in my hands.”

Klopp’s take on the situation contradicts Salah’s claim. The German believes it is the forward’s decision to stall talks. This implies that something doesn’t add up from Salah’s perspective.

A player who desires to finish his career at Liverpool must surely accept a new deal that would include an increase in wages and bonuses.

Already one of the highest earners at Liverpool, earning a whopping 200k-a-week, reports suggest that the Egyptian wants to be one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

According to the Mirror, Salah desires a £500k contract that would be double the wages of his teammates, and reshape Liverpool’s fair wage structure.

It remains unlikely, however, that Liverpool is willing to pay that much money to a 29-year-old winger.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abass Issa, rubbished Klopp’s claim by posting seven crying-with-laughter emojis on Twitter.

It is, now, clear why the contract talks have not progressed. Klopp will not be too impressed with Ramy’s sarcastic reaction.

