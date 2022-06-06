'Nobody Should Overlook His Quality On The Pitch' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted As James Milner Extends Contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the news that midfielder James Milner has agreed to extend his contract at Liverpool.

The 36-year-old was out of contract this summer but has put pen to paper for another 12 months despite the interest of other Premier League clubs and the MLS.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained why he is so pleased with the news that his vice skipper will be staying at Anfield.

“I am delighted by this news. It’s important for us – all of us.

“A lot is often made of James’ leadership skills and his influence in the dressing room, and of course that’s correct and justified, but nobody should overlook his quality on the pitch, where he continues to perform to a level that meant we simply couldn’t afford to lose him.

“His professionalism is the benchmark for any athlete and it’s why he sets the tone for this team with his ability and attitude.

“We had the longest campaign possible last season and Millie only got stronger and better and more influential as it went on."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Klopp also went on to say that a lot of the discussions about the new deal centred on the contributions Milner will still be able to make as a player.

“Typically, the discussions we had around extending his contract were centred on: what kind of contribution do we see him making as a player?

“My answer to him was the same I’ll share with supporters: we don’t limit it. We just want the same from him again, because that’s not possible to replace. He can still do it and we still need it.

“So I’m grateful he answered the call and agreed to give us the extra year of his extraordinary career. More to come.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |