Non-Liverpool: Norwich City Sack Their Manager Daniel Farke After First Win Of The Season Away To Brentford

Daniel Farke has left Norwich City with immediate effect bizarrely after their first win of the season at Brentford earlier on.

Norwich City went into today's game against Brentford with just 2 points to their name.

Despite starting the season pathetically, they decided to wait until today to let their manager go, ironically after getting more points today than they had before.

The Canaries got into an early 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Mathias Normann and a Teemu Pukki penalty. Although Brentford did snatch one back in the second half, Norwich hung on for the lead.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Norwich came away with all 3 points and their first win of the season, putting them on 5 points all together in the league.

However, this result was not enough for Farke to keep his job after the terrible start they have had. Sacking Farke looked like an inevitability before today.

This sacking has looked planned with it being international break next week. It now gives the opportunity and time for the club to go out there and get someone new.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is early favourite to sign for the the Premier League side, despite being tipped to take over the vacant Middlesbrough job.

Whoever takes over during the international break has a lot of work to do to keep Norwich from falling back into the Championship. At least they will be taken over off the back of a win. There is something there to work with.

