Non LFC Report: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Nuno Espirito Santo's Job Under Threat

Reports have emerged today to suggest that the Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo's position is under threat following yesterday's 3-0 defeat against Manchester United.

In what was a passive display by Spurs, they were taken apart by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United team who were under serious pressure themselves after being mauled by Liverpool 5-0 last weekend.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Nuno Espirito Santo Could Lose His Job Today

The report comes from Matt Law of the Telegraph who posted a tweet suggesting that talks over the future of the Portuguese manager were taking place today.

After a summer of what seemed like a chaotic search for a new manager, Espirito Santo was appointed at the end of June.

He had left his previous club, Wolves, at the end of last season after a successful spell that saw him take them from the English Championship into Europe.

Spurs currently sit eighth in the Premier League table but are only two points off the fourth placed team, West Ham United.

He has also steered the North London club into the Quarter Finals of the Carabao Cup where they have a home tie against the Hammers.

LFCTR Verdict

Daniel Levy had received a lot of criticism for his appointment of Jose Mourinho as his style of play did not suit the club's ethos.

It was surprising therefore when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed at Tottenham in the summer as his tactics also do not encourage free flowing, attacking football.

The speculation that he could be about to lose his job seems to represent a knee jerk reaction to the criticism of the manager in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

To even consider sacking a manager who is performing adequately after just ten league games brings into question whether the club have a long term plan in place.

