Skip to main content

'Not Even Close To Where We Want To Be' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Pre-Season

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a lot of work to do ahead of the start of next season.

The Reds kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, July 30.

Their opening Premier League fixture is against newly promoted Fulham a week later.

Klopp's men are currently in Austria for last-minute pre-season preparations and will face RB Salzburg on Wednesday before they return to England.

"The weather and everything is difficult, it will be difficult in Austria as well. It’s good. We have to get through this, we have to work extremely hard and then we will be fine," Klopp told the clubs official website.

Darwin Nunez

Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez in pre-season action for Liverpool

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I’m not sure if we will be fine against Salzburg because now we really go for it, but we will give it a try. The most important part of pre-season starts now.

"We are not even close to where we want to be physically. We have to get there."

The Reds have played three friendlies so far, they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United in their opening match before they defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 to complete their tour of Bangkok and Singapore.

In the first of two matches against the Red Bull sides, they hammered RB Leipzig 5-0 on Thursday, as club-record signing Darwin Nunez netted four.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Making 'Strong Progress' In Transfer Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Andy Robertson Scotland
Articles

'I Wanted To Delete Twitter' - Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson On Social Media Abuse

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Jude Bellingham As Midfielder Added To Borussia Dortmund Leadership Group

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1010633952h
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'He Did Really Well For Us Last Year' Barry Lewtas On U19 Euro's Winner Jarell Quansah

By Sam Jones3 hours ago
Leighton Clarkson
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'I Feel As If He's My Coach On The Pitch' Barry Lewtas On Leighton Clarkson

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
David Moores
Articles

Former Liverpool FC Chaiman and Owner David Moores Passes Away Aged 76

By Owen Cummings14 hours ago
imago1012336749h
Quotes

Sir Kenny Dalglish Pay's Tribute To Former Liverpool Owner And Chairman David Moores

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago
Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
Quotes

'It’s Important For Everyone To Get In The Rhythm' - Liverpool Midfielder On Fitness Levels During Pre-season

By Rowan Lee14 hours ago