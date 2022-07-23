'Not Even Close To Where We Want To Be' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Pre-Season

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a lot of work to do ahead of the start of next season.

The Reds kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, July 30.

Their opening Premier League fixture is against newly promoted Fulham a week later.

Klopp's men are currently in Austria for last-minute pre-season preparations and will face RB Salzburg on Wednesday before they return to England.

"The weather and everything is difficult, it will be difficult in Austria as well. It’s good. We have to get through this, we have to work extremely hard and then we will be fine," Klopp told the clubs official website.

Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez in pre-season action for Liverpool IMAGO / Jan Huebner

"I’m not sure if we will be fine against Salzburg because now we really go for it, but we will give it a try. The most important part of pre-season starts now.

"We are not even close to where we want to be physically. We have to get there."

The Reds have played three friendlies so far, they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United in their opening match before they defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 to complete their tour of Bangkok and Singapore.

In the first of two matches against the Red Bull sides, they hammered RB Leipzig 5-0 on Thursday, as club-record signing Darwin Nunez netted four.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |