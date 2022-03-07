Breaking: Nottingham Forest To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Quarter-Finals After Beating Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest are through to the Quarter-Final of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfield Town 2-1. The Championship side will face Liverpool in the next round, with the winner making a trip to Wembley.

After the visitors taking the lead through defender Tom Lees, Nottingham Forest bounced back with a goal from Sam Surridge, who earlier was already denied a goal due to an offside.

A brilliant ball through by James Garner was met by two Huddersfield Town defenders, unfortunately for them, the loose ball landed at the feet of Surridge, who equalised for the home side.

Forest then found themselves in the lead before half-time, through a brilliant header by striker Ryan Yates. Another wonderful pass by James Garner was powered home by the front-man.

All the goal however dried up, as both teams saw out a 0-0 in the second-half. Despite Huddersfield Town's best efforts, it is Nottingham Forest that go through and set up a meeting with Premier League giants Liverpool in the Quarter-Finals. The winner between both sides will take them to Wembley, which could be the second time of the season for the Reds.

Nottingham Forest Team:

Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Zinckernagel, Lowe, Surridge, Johnson, Yates, McKenna, Cook. Garner

Subs:

Samba, Figueiredo, Laryea, Cafu, Colback, Mighten, Lolley, Silva, Davis

Huddersfield Town Team:

Blackman, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Ruffels, Thomas, Holmes, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Eiting

Subs:

Nicholls, Toffolo, Anjorin, Rhodes, High, Turton, Ward, Rowe, Russell

