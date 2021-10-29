Numbers For Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw Confirmed, Liverpool Ball Number Five

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter finals will take place on Saturday morning and Liverpool fans will be tuning to see what’s in store for their team.

    The Reds beat Preston North End 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

    Draw Numbers Confirmed

    The numbers for the draw have now been revealed and it looks like they have been allocated based on alphabetical order.

    Jurgen Klopp’s team have been given ball number five and will be hoping for a home draw.

    1 - Arsenal

    2 - Brentford

    3 - Chelsea

    4 - Leicester

    5 - Liverpool

    6 - Sunderland

    7 - Tottenham

    8 - West Ham

    Where And When Can You See The Draw?

    The draw will be live on Soccer AM at 10.30BST on Saturday, 30th October.

    The fixtures for the Quarter Finals are scheduled to commence week beginning 20th December. 

    In a competition Klopp uses to develop some his academy players, it’s going to be interesting to see how he approaches a quarter final match.

    The last time Liverpool made the quarter finals, they were forced to play an academy team against Aston Villa and went down 5-0.

    This was due to the senior team’s involvement in the World Club Championship in Qatar the following day.

