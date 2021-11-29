Official: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or Winner

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has been crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner beating off competition from Jennifer Hermoso in 2nd place and Sam Kerr in 3rd place.

Putellas wins the award after captaining Barcelona during a fantastic season where they won three trophies.

The top 10 were ranked as follows:

1 Alexia Putellas

2 Jennifer Hermoso

3 Sam Kerr

4 Vivianne Miedema

5 Lieke Martens

6 Christine Sinclair

7 Pernille Harder

8 Ashley Lawrence

9 Jessie Fleming

10 Fran Kirby

The Ballon d'Or awards will take place for the first time since 2019 in Paris on Monday evening. One of the trophies to be handed out will be for the women's Ballon d'Or and we can bring you the details of the nominees.

Previous winners of the award were Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe who won in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Kaddiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

