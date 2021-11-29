Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Official: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or Winner

Author:

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has been crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or winner beating off competition from Jennifer Hermoso in 2nd place and Sam Kerr in 3rd place.

Putellas wins the award after captaining Barcelona during a fantastic season where they won three trophies.

The top 10 were ranked as follows:

1  Alexia Putellas

2  Jennifer Hermoso

3  Sam Kerr

4  Vivianne Miedema

5  Lieke Martens

6  Christine Sinclair

Read More

7  Pernille Harder

8  Ashley Lawrence

9  Jessie Fleming

10 Fran Kirby

The Ballon d'Or awards will take place for the first time since 2019 in Paris on Monday evening. One of the trophies to be handed out will be for the women's Ballon d'Or and we can bring you the details of the nominees.

Previous winners of the award were Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe who won in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)
  • Ellen White (Manchester City)
  • Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)
  • Wendie Renard (Lyon)
  • Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
  • Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)
  • Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
  • Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
  • Christiane Endler (Lyon)
  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
  • Kaddiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gianluigi Donnarumma
News

Official: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Crowned 2021 Yashin Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

58 seconds ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Liverpool And Egypt Winger Mohamed Salah Finishes 7th Place In This Year's Ballon D'or As Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema Among Favourites

4 minutes ago
Alexia Putellas
News

Official: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Crowned 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or Winner

19 minutes ago
Pedri
News

Official: Pedri Crowned 2021 Kopa Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

52 minutes ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Non LFC

Report: Ballon D'or Top Three Set To Be PSG's Lionel Messi In First, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema In Second And Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski In Third

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Arsenal
News

Report: Possible Hint Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Hasn't Won Ballon d'Or

1 hour ago
Megan Rapinoe
News

Women's Ballon d'Or Award 2021 - The 20 Player Shortlist - Kirby, Putellas, Hermoso And More

3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Interviews

‘Jude Bellingham Would Fit In Perfectly’ - Peter Crouch on Who Liverpool Should Sign Next Summer

4 hours ago