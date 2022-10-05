Official - Bayer Leverkusen Announce The Appointment Of Xabi Alonso As New Head Coach

After speculation throughout today, Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has now been confirmed as the new head coach of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side have had a disastrous start to the 2022/23 campaign, with the team currently sitting 17th in the league table.

Just one place above rock bottom, Bayer 04 have only taken five points from the first eight league games. Coinciding with their league form, performances in Europe also haven't set the world alight, with yesterday evening's 2-0 defeat at Porto being the straw that broke the camel's back.

IMAGO / PA Images IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Within the last hour, the club announced via their Club Website that they have parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane.

Their statement read "Bayer 04 Leverkusen have parted company with head coach Gerardo Seoane. The Swiss coach is followed by Xabi Alonso who has a contract to 30 June 2024."

Sporting Managing Director Simon Rolfes commented on the appointment of Liverpool's former number '14', "In Xabi Alonso we have brought in a coach who was an absolute world-class player for many years, an intelligent strategist and extremely successful at three of the most demanding European leagues."

Alonso has spent the last three years working as a coach for Real Sociedad's second team, with the job being his first at the helm of a top-flight first team.

Alonso expressed his joy in being appointed as new head coach, saying "I know Leverkusen as an outstanding club from my time in Germany. Bayer 04 always had great players and I see a lot of quality in the current squad,

"In my discussions with the club it quickly became clear that ambitious targets are still the aim in spite of the current difficult situation. This job really attracts me and I'm sure we can live up to expectations."

Xabi Alonso's first game as Bayer Leverkusen manager will be this Saturday when they take on Schalke in Bundesliga action.