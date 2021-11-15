Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Official: Dean Smith Appointed As Norwich City Manager

Author:

Dean Smith has been appointed as Norwich City head coach replacing outgoing manager Daniel Farke.

The German was sacked last week with Norwich bottom of the Premier League table, five points from safety.

Dean Smith

In a bizarre week where Smith himself was sacked by Aston Villa and replaced by Steven Gerrard, he now finds himself in the hot seat at Carrow Road.

The statement on the club's official website read:

'Norwich City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Dean Smith as the club’s new head coach.

Smith has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined in Norfolk by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare.

Most recently manager of fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, Smith brings a wealth of experience to Norwich City.

At Aston Villa he helped guide the club to promotion from the Championship during his first season in charge, before two successful campaigns in the Premier League followed.

Smith also steered Villa to the 2019/20 League Cup final, ultimately losing out to Manchester City at Wembley.

Prior to his spell at Villa Park, Smith had held managerial positions at Brentford and Walsall.

Shakespeare, meanwhile, was part of Smith’s staff at Aston Villa. Prior to that, he has held backroom positions with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Leicester City, Everton and Watford.'

Smith's first game in charge at Norwich will be when they take on Southampton at Carrow Road on Saturday.

