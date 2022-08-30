Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool

Central defender signs new long-term deal before securing loan move to Bundesliga.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to admit he had misjudged the need to bring a midfielder to the club before the summer transfer window closes and speculation has been rife ever since as to who the Merseyside club could be targetting.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Whilst the news has been dominated by possible incomings before Thursday's deadline, the focus on Tuesday was very much on ensuring the long-term retention of one of the club's talented youngsters.

New Contract

After impressing during an 18-month loan spell at Preston North End, Liverpool have rewarded defender Sepp van den Berg with a new long-term contract that was announced via their official channels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dutch under-21 international has been a substitute for all four of Liverpool's Premier League matches so far this season giving Klopp cover in the centre of defence and at right-back during the club's injury crisis.

Schalke Loan Move

Now that Calvin Ramsay and Joel Matip have returned to first-team training, Klopp has authorised a loan move for the defender to Bundesliga club Schalke for the remainder of the 2022-23 season to continue his development.

LFCTR Verdict

This news seems to represent the best interests of all parties. The player will get valuable experience in one of Europe's top five leagues and Liverpool have protected their investment with Van den Berg now tied down to a new long-term contract.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Eddie Howe Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Stamp Their Authority' - Glen Johnson on Liverpool vs Newcastle United

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Frustrated Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Midfield Pursuit | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle

By Damon Carr
Anfield 96 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | Players Could Return For Reds

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Highly Unlikely' To Spend, Despite Jurgen Klopp Plea And John Henry Visit

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Simple Answer’ - Glen Johnson on What Midfielder Liverpool Should Sign

By Charlie Webb
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Potter Not Suprised Moises Caicedo Is Generating Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

'Liverpool' - Journalist Believes Reds Could Turn Head Of Frenkie De Jong

By Neil Andrew