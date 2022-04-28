Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026

Jurgen Klopp has agreed a new contract that will keep him at Liverpool until 2026 the club have announced.

The German's current deal was due to expire in 2024 and it was widely anticipated that Klopp would end his stay on Merseyside and take a sabbatical.

In a surprise move, however, Klopp has agreed to extend his stay at the club where he has made such a huge impact.

FSG president Mike Gordon was present for Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday and it is thought the purpose of his trip was to help progress the new deal for Klopp with his representative Marc Kosicke who was also at the match.

Klopp has overseen a dramatic transformation at Anfield since he took over in 2015 winning the Champions League in 2019 and following that up by winning the club's first league title in 30 years a season later.

After a disappointing last campaign that was ruined by injuries to key players, his team are still fighting on all fronts and remain in with a chance of an unprecedented quadruple with just a few weeks of the season left.

This is huge news for Liverpool and their supporters who will be delighted by the news that their leader will be at the club for at least another four seasons.

