Official: Jurgen Klopp Update on Liverpool Injuries - Mane, Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Keita, Robertson

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash on Saturday at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his team's injuries.

It's been a difficult spell with injuries again with his midfield being the worst hit by problems.

Klopp was not helped by the international break with Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Divock Origi all returning to Merseyside for assessment after playing for their countries.

Liverpool's manager gave an update on all the issues and whether the players will be fit to face Arsenal.

Sadio Mane

“Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions.

“We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine.”

IMAGO / Colorsport

Andy Robertson

“Robbo was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit DOMS, the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else.

“He was smart enough to [make] the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing. But in this case it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.

Jordan Henderson

“Hendo, a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that. It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well."

Joe Gomez

“So Joe is obviously still not available. He is in a good way and it looks pretty good. It was clear he will need a few weeks and that’s still [the case], the rehab is not finished. But in a good place actually.”

Naby Keita/James Milner

“Naby and James are in a good way as well, getting closer. Probably next week we expect them being back in team training, let’s see what that means for the Porto game – but not for the weekend, they are not available."

Roberto Firmino

“Bobby [is] getting closer but not for the weekend. We’ll see, that will take a little bit longer still.”

Curtis Jones

“I thought I saw all injuries as a manager, but that was really a freak one. He was very lucky – very lucky – in the end because we all know with the eye there’s no jokes about that, let me say it like this.

“He is good, he is just not allowed to do a lot of things in the moment, we have to wait until the doctors give us a green light. Curtis is completely fine, he has his eyesight back, all these kinds of things, but the eye is still recovering.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook