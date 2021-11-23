Official: Liverpool Duo Alisson Becker And Mohamed Salah Shortlisted For Best FIFA Football Awards

Liverpool players Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah have been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award

Alisson is a candidate for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

He is joined on the shortlist by Edouard Mendy, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel and Manuel Neuer.

The Brazilian previously won the award back in 2019.

In May, the goalkeeper famously scored a 95th minute header to give Liverpool a vital win in their quest for Champions League football.

Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Salah is a nominee for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award.

He is joined on the 11-man shortlist by N’Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jorginho, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has been in scintillating form for Liverpool and ended last season with 31 goals in all competitions.

He has increased his levels even further at the start of this campaign and already has 16 goals.

His outstanding individual goals and workrate have many in the game labelling him as the best player in the world.

The awards recognise achievements of players between October 2020 and August 2021.

FIFA will announce three finalists in each category in early January 2022 with the winners being revealed in Zurich on January 17th.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook