Official: Liverpool Minority Owners Buy Italian Serie A Giants For €1.2 Billion

A major news source is reporting that a group of investors that have an ownership stake in Liverpool Football Club have now officially acquired Italian Serie A team AC Milan. The group includes NBA star Lebron James and rapper Drake.

The Redbird group currently owns about 10% of Fenway Sports Group who currently control the majority stake in Liverpool FC.

UEFA rules do not allow two clubs in the Champions League competition with the same owners. The organization will be asked to make a ruling in the next few days as to whether there is a conflict of interest here.

It is not clear at the time of writing how much influence RedBird has on decision-making at Liverpool. 

Despite not being a Premier League rival AC Milan has clashed with Liverpool in the group stages of the Champions League as recently as 2021.

Mohamed Salah AC Milan

This might be a cause for concern for the Liverpool faithful as it is expected that Redbird will use much of what they have already learned from FSG and Liverpool to develop and grow the Italian team.

Speaking to The Athletic today the founder of RedBird, Gerry Cardinale had this to say.

“We will look to leverage our global sports and media network, our analytics expertise, our track record in sports stadium developments and hospitality to deliver one goal — maintaining Milan’s place at the summit of European and world football.”

LeBron James and Drake will also have a stake in the Italian side through their fund Main Street Advisors.

LeBron James

AC Milan's has now had four different owners in the last five years.

As always we will be monitoring the situation at Sports Illustrated's Liverpool headquarters LFC Transfer Room.

