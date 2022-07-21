Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Named 31-Man Squad for Pre-season Training Camp

Liverpool has today named their 31-man squad for their pre-season training camp, a time in which manager Jurgen Klopp has described as 'Me Time' which will take place in Austria.

Before flying to Austria, Liverpool first went to Germany for a fixture with RB Leipzig, a game in went they went on to win 5-0 which saw new Uruguayan frontman Darwin Nunez score four times.

Liverpool announced the 31-man squad today on their official website, a time in which manager Klopp relishes with his squad. 

Jurgen Klopp

He has spoken about this time with his players being 'his time' and it is clear to see why. Eight days away from any distractions and media, a game with Austria-based RB Salzburg will also take place next Wednesday 27th July.

Injuries to Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have ruled them out of the trip and they will stay at the AXA Training Facility to continue their recovery.

Brazillian international Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez have also been included in the squad who will travel to Austria this evening.

Liverpool’s training camp squad: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Diaz, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Gordon, Mabaya, Hughes, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Morton, Mrozek, Davies.

